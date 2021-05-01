Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

