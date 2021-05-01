Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50.

