Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.