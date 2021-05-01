Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Up 135.3% in April

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the March 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOXC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 144,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,278. Moxian has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOXC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moxian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

