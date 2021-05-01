Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $136.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

