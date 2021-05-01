M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.56.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.