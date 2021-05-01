Mueller Water Products (MWA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2021

guidance at EPS. Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

