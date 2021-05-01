MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MusclePharm stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. MusclePharm has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.