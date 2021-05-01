MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $79.22, with a volume of 1238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.01.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

