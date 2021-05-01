Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,555,189. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

