Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Million

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $1.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $920,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,833. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $445.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

