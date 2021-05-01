National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.33.

TSE FN opened at C$51.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. First National Financial has a one year low of C$26.11 and a one year high of C$53.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.22.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

