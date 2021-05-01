National Bankshares Analysts Give BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) a C$4.25 Price Target

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) received a C$4.25 price target from equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

BTB.UN stock opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.72 and a 12-month high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.50 million and a PE ratio of 88.04.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.