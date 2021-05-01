National Bankshares Analysts Give BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) a C$4.25 Price Target

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) received a C$4.25 price target from equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

BTB.UN stock opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.72 and a 12-month high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.50 million and a PE ratio of 88.04.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit