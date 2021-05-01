National Bankshares Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$55.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.33.

FN opened at C$51.56 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$26.11 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$50.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

