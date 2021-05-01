National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$115.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$103.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Laurentian upped their price target on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.63.
TSE TFII opened at C$107.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.76. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.