National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$115.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$103.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Laurentian upped their price target on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.63.

Get TFI International alerts:

TSE TFII opened at C$107.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.76. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.