National Bankshares Reiterates C$15.00 Price Target for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.69.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

