NativeCoin Trading Down 59.3% This Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 59.3% against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $96.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00312457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About NativeCoin

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,773,542 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

