NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 1,085,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.