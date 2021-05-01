NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%.
Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.41. 1,085,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,904. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
