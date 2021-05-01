NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Acquires 73 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray purchased 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($197.14).

LON NWG opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.57) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 187 ($2.44).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

