Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

