Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 2nd.

