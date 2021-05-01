Needham & Company LLC Trims Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price to $66.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

PI stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

