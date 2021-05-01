NestEGG Coin Market Cap Tops $629,205.74 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $629,205.74 and $3,652.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001166 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003042 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 34,376,761 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

