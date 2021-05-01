Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $513.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.14. Netflix has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

