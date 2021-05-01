NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

NYSE NTST opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Dividend History for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

