NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.
NYSE NTST opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.31.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.