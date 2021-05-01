New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $630.13 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $595.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

