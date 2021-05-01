New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

LW stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

