Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 46% This Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $315.27 million and $16.52 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00003487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00281314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.61 or 0.01128773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00736680 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.97 or 0.99969589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,411 coins and its circulating supply is 156,383,763 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

