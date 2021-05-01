Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $60,218.27 and $10.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.