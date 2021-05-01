NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

NHF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 83,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.