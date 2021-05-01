NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,000 Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth $210,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 182,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,150 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 347,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.13. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

