NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $4,348,000. Towle & Co. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $793.68 million, a PE ratio of -67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

