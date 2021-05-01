Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NPSGY remained flat at $$4.82 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $4.82.
About Nippon Sheet Glass
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.