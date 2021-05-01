Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NPSGY remained flat at $$4.82 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

Get Nippon Sheet Glass alerts:

About Nippon Sheet Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. It operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. The company offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, solar energy, and antimicrobial glasses; glass systems; and coated or non-coated glasses the Pilkington brand.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Sheet Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.