Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

