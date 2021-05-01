Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $292.21 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $304.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

