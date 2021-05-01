Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

