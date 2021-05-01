Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $328.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.20 and its 200-day moving average is $287.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.09 and a 1-year high of $333.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

