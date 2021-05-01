Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.34 billion-$26.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.67 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 67,006,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,012,867. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

