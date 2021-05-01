Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nomura has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nomura by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

