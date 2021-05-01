Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

NDLS stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $12.09. 750,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $548.15 million, a P/E ratio of -26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

In other Noodles & Company news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

