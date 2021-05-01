Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.24 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $6,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.