Norges Bank Buys Shares of 23,410 Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frank’s International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

FI stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $736.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

