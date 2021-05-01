Norges Bank Buys Shares of 24,281 Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fanhua in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $716.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,333.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.