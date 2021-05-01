Norges Bank Makes New $400,000 Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.