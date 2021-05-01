North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.88.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.96. The stock has a market cap of C$496.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 699,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,085,537.55. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

