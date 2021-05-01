Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.50.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $356.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.57 and its 200-day moving average is $307.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

