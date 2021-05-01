Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.000-24.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.30 billion-$35.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.54 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.50.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $356.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.