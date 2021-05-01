NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

NVCR stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.10. 762,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,091. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $1,193,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

