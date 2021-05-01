Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

